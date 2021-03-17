Céad Míle Fáilte!

If you are Irish you will know that means ‘a hundred thousand welcomes’.

Everyone, from the Irish to those who wish they were Irish, is welcome to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, just very quietly and safely this year.

Michael Cox, owner of The Scottish and Irish Store, says there is always a steady stream of people popping in to learn more about their heritage.

Cox, whose father was Irish and mother was Scottish, has two retail locations brimming over with Celtic history, gift ideas, and foods.

This business has interesting entrepreneurial roots.

Cox first set up a stand at the Stittsville Flea Market many years ago.

“I was selling mousepads, back when there were mousepads, with family crests and coats of arms.”

When Cox was surprised by the popularity he felt a store dedicated to Ottawa’s Irish and Scottish heritage would be a hit and, with a bit of Irish luck, even a wee “pot of gold”.

Cox is a great storyteller and he knows his families and his Irish counties.

We asked him to share the top sellers on this St. Patrick’s Day, and of course the Claddagh ring makes that list.

That is the treasured Irish ring with the famous heart, crown and hands representing loyalty, friendship and love.

On The Scottish and Irish Store website the story of Richard Joyce is shared.

“When the Claddagh ring is worn on the left hand with the heart facing one's heart, it is a betrothal, or a wedding ring. Worn on the right hand, with the heart facing outward, is a sign of friendship.”

The story of the Claddagh: “In the late 1600's a fishing fleet from the village of Claddagh, was in the South Atlantic, when they were captured by Algerian pirates. One of the sailors in the Claddagh fleet was Richard Joyce. Richard was to be married when the fleet was to return to Claddagh, but instead was sold into slavery. He was bought by a Moorish gold merchant who trained him to be a craftsman. Richard never forgot his true love and fashioned a ring to remember her. Many years later Richard gained his freedom and returned to Ireland. He discovered his true love, after all those many years had never married. Richard gave his true love the ring and they married and settled in Claddagh. The ring Richard designed signified friendship with the hands, loyalty with the crown, and love with the heart.”