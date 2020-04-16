OTTAWA -- Ottawa's medical officer of health says testing capacity for COVID-19 has been expanded and she's urging people to see if they're now eligible to get swabbed.

Speaking with CTV Morning Live's Leslie Roberts, Dr. Vera Etches said many people might not know they fall into one of the expanded categories of eligible test recipients.

"Initially, we had more limitation on how many tests we could do per day because the swabs for taking the test were limited around the world, but we've been able to increase the lab capacity," she said.

Ottawa Public Health says the following people should be tested for COVID-19 if they have at least one common symptom of COVID-19 or one less common symptom of COVID-19 or one new or worsening respiratory symptom:

Healthcare workers or staff who work in health care facilities and members of their households.

Residents and staff in long-term care homes, retirement homes, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, mental health institution, hospice, and other congregate living settings

Hospitalized individuals and those who likely will be hospitalized

Members of remote, isolated, rural and/or indigenous communities

Caregivers and care providers

First responders such as firefighters, police and paramedics

Individuals with frequent healthcare contact such as patients with cancer or undergoing chemotherapy, dialysis therapy, pre- or post-transplant, pregnancy, and newborns

The following list of individuals are recommended to be tested for COVID-19 if they have at least one common symptom of COVID-19 such as fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

Close contacts of confirmed or probable cases

Returning international travellers who seek medical attention

Critical infrastructure workers – this includes grocery stores, food services, maintenance and transportation workers, and utilities.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough or difficulty breathing. Less common symptoms include unexplained fatigue, delirium (a serious medical condition that involves confusion, changes to memory, and odd behaviours), falls, acute functional decline, worsening of chronic conditions, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, chills, headaches, croup or loss of taste and/or smell.

Ottawa Public Health says COVID-19 may also present as new or worsening respiratory symptoms such as: sore throat, runny nose, sneezing, nasal congestion, hoarse voice, or difficulty swallowing

You can see more about COVID-19 testing at Ottawa Public Health's website. The assessment centre is at the Brewer Park Arena at 151 Brewer Way, near Bronson and Sunnyside. It's open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., seven days a week. You do not need to contact Ottawa Public Health before going to an assessment centre.

Dr. Etches said there is no testing backlog and the labs in city are able to process results within 24 hours.

"I think this is a matter of people understanding they're possibly eligible for that testing," she said. "I think with the outbreaks in long-term care homes and us now being able to test more broadly in that setting, we'll start seeing the test numbers go up."

Ontario has completed 119,092 COVID-19 tests as of April 14, according to the Ministry of Health, but the province has had the lowest per-capita testing rate in Canada. Premier Doug Ford said last week he wants as many people tested as possible.

Ford said Ontario has capacity to do 13,000 tests per day. According to the Ministry of Health, 6010 tests were completed on April 13, while 4,429 tests remained under investigation, as of April 14.