OTTAWA -- The Lotto Max jackpot continues to grow during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The jackpot for tonight’s draw is worth $70 million. There’s also 29 Maxmillions jackpots worth $1 million each.

In Ontario, lottery players can still buy tickets for the lottery online and in person.

Some stores continue to sell tickets for Lotto Max and the Lotto 6/49 draws. You can also purchase tickets for Lotto Max, Lotto 6/49 and other draws on the OLG website.

In Quebec, Loto-Quebec has suspended all in-person lottery ticket sales at retailers and kiosks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lottery players can still buy tickets online on the Loto-Quebec website.