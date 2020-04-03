OTTAWA -- Lottery players can still buy tickets for the Lotto Max draw during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tonight’s jackpot for the Lotto Max draw is worth $70 million. There’s also 17 Maxmillions prizes worth $1 million each.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. says lottery tickets are still available at Ontario locations where retailers have chosen to continue lottery ticket sales.

Ontarians can also purchase tickets for Lotto Max, Lotto 6/49 and other draws on the OLG website.

In Quebec, Loto-Quebec has suspended all in-person lottery ticket sales at retailers and kiosks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lottery players can still buy tickets online at Loto-Quebec’s website.