OTTAWA -- Gatineau Police are investigating vandalism to tombstones at a cemetery in the Pointe-Gatineau district.

On May 20, police received calls about damage at the Jardins du Souvenir on rue Fortin.

Police say officers noticed damage statuettes of angels and the removal of some tombstones in the cemetery.

Police want to speak with the families of loved ones at the cemetery to determine the extent of the damage.

No arrests have been made in connection to the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gatineau Police at 819-243-4636, option 5.