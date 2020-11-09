OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police have charged a Cornwall man with dangerous driving after a crash that injured a three-year-old boy.

Police said the accused driver allegedly drove his vehicle into someone else's truck at around 1:43 p.m. Sunday on Cornwall Centre Road in South Stormont Township. The crash caused a trailer attached to the truck to hit the little boy, who was standing nearby at the time.

The boy was seriously injured and rushed to hospital. He's now in stable condition and is expected to recover.

Scott McConkey, 59, of Cornwall is charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm.