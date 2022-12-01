Today is the CTV Morning Live Holiday Helpers Food Drive

Ottawa residents are being asked to open their wallets and their hearts today to help fill the shelves at the Ottawa Food Bank this holiday season.

CTV Morning Live hosts its annual Holiday Helpers Food Drive, collecting donations and raising awareness about the importance of donating during this critical time of year.

The food drive comes as the Ottawa Food Bank sees a nearly 20 per cent increase in the number of visits this year compared to 2021.

You can drop off a non-perishable food item donation or cash donation at 87 George Street between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.

If you can’t make it down in person, you can still contribute by making an online monetary donation.

Every dollar donated gives the Ottawa Food Bank $5 worth of buying power to purchase needed items.

Three items in need at the Ottawa Food Bank are:

Baby items: Diapers, cereal and baby food

Non-perishable items

Pasta and canned meats

The CTV Morning Live Holiday Helpers Food Drive runs from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on CTV Morning Live.