It’s a day of learning, sharing, and storytelling on Newstalk 580 CFRA, CTV Morning Live and CTV Ottawa.

We will have special coverage all day as we celebrate Bruyère’s Life Changing Day.

You’ll meet patients and hear their stories, get healthy aging tips from Bruyère’s experts, and learn more about how Bruyère changes lives every day.

Newstalk 580 CFRA’s News and Views with Rob Snow will be broadcasting live from the Saint-Vincent Hospital from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Live coverage will also be broadcast on the CTV News at Noon, CTV News at Five, and CTV News at Six. Patricia Boal and Stefan Keyes will be live at the Saint-Vincent Hospital for CTV News.

Funds raised during Life Changing Day go toward the Bruyère Foundation.

You can donate by calling 613-738-2372 (CFRA) or by visiting lifechangingcare.ca