OTTAWA -- For the 12th straight year, Canadians are being invited to join the conversation about mental health for Bell Let’s Talk Day.

“Led by Canadians at home and around the world, Bell Let's Talk Day puts a spotlight on mental health. This year's campaign encourages everyone to keep listening, keep talking and keep being there for each other," said Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let's Talk.

"As we continue to be impacted by COVID-19, we can all play a part to stay connected, to help improve our mental health and wellness, and help ensure mental health remains a priority issue.”

There are Bell Let’s Talk events happening all day across the country, including in the Ottawa region.

Bell donates five cents to Canadian mental health programs for every applicable text, local or long distance call, tweet or TikTok video using #BellLetsTalk.

The company also donates five cents for every Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube view of the Bell Let’s Talk Day video.

Last year, those interactions raised more than $7.9 million, a new record.

Mental health resources

The Distress Centre of Ottawa and Region has mental health support and resources available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can call 613-238-3311 anytime. You can also text 343-306-5550 to chat between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m.

If you are in crisis, contact the Mental Health Crisis Line (24 hours a day/7 days a week) at 613-722-6914 or if outside Ottawa toll-free at 1-866-996-0991.

If you have a youth in crisis, contact the Youth Services 24/7 Crisis Line (24 hours a day/7 days a week) at 613-260-2360 of if outside Ottawa toll-free at 1-877-377-7775.

Youth and young adults aged five to 29 can also access Kids Help Phone 24 hours a day for confidential and anonymous care from professional counsellors. Call 1-800-668-6868 or text CONNECT to 686868.

If you’re struggling with suicidal thoughts, Canada Suicide Prevention Service offers 24-hour bilingual support at 1-833-456-4566.

The Hope for Wellness Help Line also offers immediate mental health counselling and crisis intervention to all Indigenous peoples. Phone and chat counselling is available in English, French, Cree, Ojibway and Inuktitut at 1-855-242-3310.