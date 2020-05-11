OTTAWA -- Two City of Ottawa standing committees are holding a marathon joint session Monday to debate a crucial file: the urban boundary.

City staff are recommending adding up to 1,650 hectares to the urban boundary to allow for the construction of thousands of new houses over the next quarter century.

The City expects Ottawa's population to grow to more than 1.4 million by 2046, which would require close to 200,000 new homes.

The urban boundary is the line between the urban and suburban parts of the city and the rural parts. In practice, it's land that is already considered ready for development because it is close to, or already has, access to municipal infrastructure like water mains. Expanding the boundary would encourage the City to expand those services further out from the core to accommodate new homes.

The joint meeting of the Planning Committee and the Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee is being held virtually. You can watch the livestream on the City's YouTube channel.

The vote today would go to full City Council at the end of the month for approval.

It's considered one of the most contentious issues this term of council will have to deal with because it will affect the housing market in Ottawa for decades to come. Part of the debate is over whether to build out, with an expanded boundary, or build up, with more highrises and intensifcation.

What City staff are recommending is expanding the boundary by between 1,350 hectares and 1,650 hectares, or about 900 to 1,100 downtown city blocks, roughly. In a report tabled for the meeting Monday, Staff say this approach would permit the City and the housing industry to "lay the groundwork to facilitate more intensification through the introduction of new housing forms to achieve the reallocation of ground-oriented units (single-detached, semi detached and row housing) that are typically provided in greenfield areas, back into existing communities."

The land that would be added to the expanded urban boundary would be selected based on criteria staff say would ensure the most cost-effective use of the land and would prioritize "new residences close to existing commercial areas, existing places of employment and most importantly close to existing or already-planned rapid transit."