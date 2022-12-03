Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT
Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night.
Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period.
Tkachuk skated in on a breakaway late in overtime, shook off the Rangers' Artemi Panarin and beat Igor Shesterkin for his 11th of the season to get the win in his 300th career game.
"It's definitely going to be memorable," Tkachuk said of his milestone. "Everybody stepped up in here tonight. It was a huge game for us, a huge game for our confidence. Hopefully now we get on a little bit of a run."
Zibanejad and Vitali Kravtsov scored in regulation as the Rangers lost for the fourth time in five games (1-3-1). Shesterkin had 34 saves in losing his third straight start.
"I didn't think we played good enough in the first or second (periods)," Zibanejad said. "We did a little bit better job in the third, but its definitely disappointing to do that especially with Shesty giving us a chance to win."
With the score tied 1-all after two periods, the Rangers' Vincent Trochek had a shot go off the crossbar during a power play about 5 minutes into the third.
Zibanejad then gave the Rangers the 2-1 lead at 6:03 with his 12th after Senators defenseman Artem Zub took a shot from Chris Kreider in the face. The puck bounded to Zibanejad, who put it in for his 12th with Zub on the ice holding his face.
Ottawa had a goal disallowed for the second time in the game when a sprawled Shesterkin jammed an attempt by Motte under his right skate against the post and then had his leg pushed into the net with the puck under it with 7:18 left. After a review, officials deemed the play was dead as Shesterkin held the puck under his skate long enough and the no-goal stood.
The Senators pulled Talbot for an extra skater with about 1:45 left, and tied it 2-2 when Tkachuk deflected a long shot by Thomas Chabot out of the air and past Shesterkin with 48.4 seconds left. It was his 100th career goal.
"He stayed with it all night," Smith said of the team's captain. "Not much more you can ask of a guy. ... He's an elite net-front guy in the NHL with obviously a physical presence. There's not a ton of guys that want to move him out of there and he's getting better and better with his hands."
Trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes, Giroux appeared to tie it for Ottawa on the rebound of a shot by Tkachuk with 8:46 left in the second. However, the Rangers challenged for offside on the play and the goal was erased after a review.
The Senators tied it 12 seconds into their third power play 1:02 later as Stutzle backanded a loose puck from the right side for his ninth.
Kravtsov got the Rangers on the scoreboard with 9:29 left in the opening period. His initial shot hit Ottawa defenseman Travis Hamonic in the neck and the puck came back to Kravtsov, who gathered it and fired it in off the right post for his first of the season.
Hamonic was down on the ice for several minutes before being helped up.
STATS
Artemi Panarin and Adam Fox had assists on Kravtsov's goal to keep them tied for team highs in assists (20) and points (26).
UP NEXT
Senators: Host San Jose on Saturday night to open a two-game homestand.
Rangers: Host Chicago on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game homestand.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Paralympian trying to get wheelchair ramp says Veterans Affairs employee offered her assisted dying
A veteran and former Paralympian told a parliamentary committee that a caseworker from the Veterans Affairs Canada offered her medical assistance in dying, a week after the veterans affairs minister confirmed that at least four other veterans were offered the same thing.
Review of how CRA audits Muslim charities ‘inherently flawed,’ groups say in open letter to PM
Dozens of Muslim philanthropic groups and several civil liberty organizations are urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to ensure that the Taxpayers’ Ombudsman office can access all the information it needs to conduct a systemic review of how the Canada Revenue Agency treats and audits Muslim-led charities, after a 2021 report accused the CRA of 'implicit biases and practices.'
Ministers decline request to testify on Afghan aid blockade as desperation grows
Three Liberal ministers have declined invitations to testify at the Senate as the upper chamber probes why Canada still won't allow humanitarian workers to help in Afghanistan.
Influenza cases rising 'steeply' amid flu epidemic
As Canada enters the fifth week of the flu epidemic, influenza activity is rising, with mainly young children and older adults facing the brunt of the strain, according to the latest FluWatch report.
Can Ukraine pay for war without wrecking its economy?
Even as Ukraine celebrates recent battlefield victories, its government faces a looming challenge on the financial front: how to pay the enormous cost of the war effort without triggering out-of-control price spikes for ordinary people or piling up debt that could hamper postwar reconstruction.
Day 14 at World Cup 2022: Knockout rounds begin with Netherlands facing U.S.; Argentina faces Australia later
Welcome to the knockout rounds of the World Cup as the final 16 teams vie for soccer’s most coveted trophy. Netherlands, USA, Argentina and Australia all face elimination if they don’t win. CTVNews.ca takes a look at everything you need to know on Day 14 of the tournament.
'Maybe the bully could do some good': Canadian actor on fundraiser, and sale of 'A Christmas Story' house
Located in Cleveland, Ohio, the house featured in the holiday film 'A Christmas Story' is up for sale. Leg lamp and all.
FBI director raises national security concerns about TikTok
FBI Director Chris Wray is raising national security concerns about TikTok, warning Friday that control of the popular video sharing app is in the hands of a Chinese government "that doesn't share our values."
Passenger killed when big wave hits Antarctic cruise ship
A U.S. woman was killed and four other passengers injured when a massive wave struck the Viking Polaris cruise ship while it was sailing toward the port of Ushuaia in southern Argentina on an Antarctic cruise, authorities said.
Atlantic
-
Two arrested after Fredericton-area shooting prompts emergency alert in N.B.
Two people are in custody after a shooting in the Fredericton area left two people injured and prompted police to issue an emergency alert in New Brunswick.
-
Moncton’s business community on preventing homelessness: ‘We have to start today’
Four organizations representing Greater Moncton’s business community held a press conference Friday calling for urgent action in regards to downtown safety and the homelessness situation.
-
Lab-confirmed flu cases double in Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia’s latest Respiratory Watch data shows that in the last three weeks of November, lab-confirmed cases more than doubled each week.
Toronto
-
Body of missing construction worker recovered after industrial accident in Mississauga
The body of a man has been recovered following an industrial accident in Mississauga on Friday, Peel Regional Police say.
-
Etobicoke Lakeshore Santa Claus Parade hits the streets Saturday. These roads will be closed
The Etobicoke Lakeshore Santa Claus Parade kicks off at 10 a.m., the Toronto Police Service (TPS) says many of the streets along the parade route will be closed until noon on Saturday.
-
Wind warning in effect for Toronto with 90 km/h winds expected
A wind warning is in effect for Toronto with powerful wind gusts expected Saturday.
Montreal
-
Young man in critical condition after being struck on Montreal highway, 1 arrested for impaired driving
Police have arrested a man for drunk driving after a 22-year-old man was struck by a car in the Viger tunnel after getting out of his own car to check an issue.
-
Arcade Fire returns to Montreal for first time since sexual assault allegations
Arcade Fire returns to Montreal on Saturday night for a show at the Bell Centre. It's the local band's first show since multiple sexual assault allegations were brought forward against frontman Win Butler in the summer.
-
CF Montreal, Canada defender Alistair Johnston heading to Celtic FC
CF Montreal and Canadian national defender Alistair Johnston is heading to the Scottish Premier League, as Celtic FC in Glasgow confirmed his transfer Saturday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Influenza cases rising 'steeply' amid flu epidemic
As Canada enters the fifth week of the flu epidemic, influenza activity is rising, with mainly young children and older adults facing the brunt of the strain, according to the latest FluWatch report.
-
Innovative North Bay bridge racking up accolades
A newly redeveloped bridge that closes the gap between North Bay and Nipissing First Nation is racking up accolades.
-
Sudbury re-greening story to be shared at international conference
A researcher from Laurentian University and some students are heading to a biodiversity conference in Montreal to share Sudbury’s re-greening story.
London
-
Victoria Park shines bright with Lighting of the Lights
The City of London began its annual “Lighting of the Lights” event at Victoria Park on Friday evening.
-
A new Community Addictions Hub moves closer to reality for Sarnia-Lambton
With community consultations now complete, the design and construction of the Community Addictions Hub for Sarnia-Lambton is ready to move forward. It's viewed as a significant advancement in the effort to help people cope with addictions and find a road to recovery.
-
City's list of parks where homeless encampments prohibited faces new scrutiny
City hall finally provided a rationale why specific city parks were selected to be on a list where homeless encampments are proactively removed.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg's alleged serial killer 'absolutely' maintains his innocence, lawyer says
The lawyer representing a Winnipeg man accused of killing four Indigenous women says his client 'absolutely' maintains his innocence and intends to plead not guilty.
-
'We wish we didn't have to do it': School bus routes being cancelled due to lack of drivers
School divisions in and around Winnipeg are dealing with a lack of bus drivers, which is leading to some routes being cancelled.
-
'We miss you': Search party combs Steinbach streets for missing man
Dozens of people gathered Friday morning in Steinbach to search for a man missing more than a week.
Kitchener
-
Body found inside burning construction trailer in Kitchener
Kitchener firefighters were called to put out flames at a construction trailer early Friday morning, and inside, they found a body.
-
Former Woodstock, Ont. doctor facing additional child porn charges
Woodstock police say new child porn charges have been laid against a former doctor.
-
Wind warning in effect for much of southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for much of southwestern Ontario saying strong gusts are expected Saturday morning and continuing into the afternoon.
Calgary
-
AHS halts respite care at Rotary Flames House to address Alberta Children's Hospital struggle
Respite admissions at Rotary Flames House in Calgary will be paused and staff redeployed to help with the ongoing struggle at Alberta Children's Hospital.
-
Alberta premier touts sovereignty act's economic benefits, talks potential uses
Alberta’s premier is doubling down on claims her sovereignty act will boost the province’s fortunes – and she already knows how she might use the bill.
-
Red Deer man charged in deadly Deerfoot crash that closed road Friday morning
A Red Deer man has been charged in a deadly head-on crash on Deerfoot Trail on Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police seek 'persons of interest' in fatal shooting
A man died Thursday morning in Saskatoon following a shooting, according to police.
-
Saskatoon Tribal Council opens new emergency shelter: "it's a calmer atmosphere"
The Saskatoon Tribal Council's Fairhaven Wellness Centre opens its doors and is nearly at capacity.
-
'We're going after the offenders': Sask. to suspend welfare benefits for 'serious' offenders with warrants
The Government of Saskatchewan has introduced legislation to suspend social assistance benefits to prolific violent offenders with active warrants, and to use information from the Ministry of Social Services to find those evading the law.
Edmonton
-
Victim of suspicious death at encampment identified
The cause of a suspicious death at an Edmonton encampment this week is being withheld for 'investigative reasons,' the city's police service said on Friday.
-
This group of friends dressed up as grannies and sat behind the Oilers bench
It was grannies' night behind the Edmonton Oilers bench at Rogers Place last Monday night. A group of friends from Whitecourt, Alta., attended the game against the Florida Panthers in grannies costumes and stayed in character all night.
-
Pair of Ponoka hit-and-runs connected to vehicle containing cocaine, meth: RCMP
Ponoka RCMP are searching for two people who witnesses saw flee from a vehicle that hit two people the afternoon of Nov. 30.
Vancouver
-
Winter tires on TransLink buses? Don't count on it
Bus drivers are speaking out about the terrible road conditions that put them in danger during this week's snowstorm.
-
Province working on pay increases for child-care workers as subsidies for families kick in
The minister responsible for child care in B.C. reaffirmed that the province is looking at ways to increase wages for early childhood educators, as child-care subsidies kick in.
-
A Fraser Valley senior's 'sweet' idea to spread some holiday cheer
A Chilliwack senior came up with a sweet idea to spread some cheer in her community this Christmas season.
Regina
-
'It’s going to be tough:' Local businesses shutting their doors
Three local businesses in Regina announced they are closing their doors for good.
-
'Part of him with me': Sask. man fixing up grandpa's classic truck after finding it for sale on social media
A 24-year-old man from Preeceville, Sask. was reunited with his grandfather's classic, custom-made Ford truck after finding it on social media and plans to restore it to its former glory.
-
Investigation into house explosion leads to discovery of criminal act, RPS asking for assistance
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking the public for information or video that could assist in the investigation into a building explosion in the north central area on Nov. 13.