OTTAWA -- Working from home has become much more common these days since the COVID-19 pandemic is keeping everyone away from the office.

Most companies have opted to host their meetings online with video conferencing apps such as FaceTime, Skype or, what seems to be the most popular choice, Zoom.

So where do you start? What are the tools you need for a successful meeting?

First of all, you will need some sort of communication device, for example, a cellphone, iPad, laptop, or desktop computer with a webcam. This is how you will connect with your co-workers.

If you are using an Apple device like a MacBook, iPhone, or iPad, it comes pre-installed with FaceTime. Just use your Apple ID to login and start chatting.

If you need to use Skype or Zoom you can install these from the App Store on your phone or visit their respective websites to download the software to your computer and install it.

Once installed, follow the directions in each program to create an account and when you’re done you can start connecting with people.

Remember, everyone will be able to see you so you want to make sure you look and sound good. Sit in a spot with plenty of light on your face, do NOT sit with your back towards a bright window, it will make your face look way too dark.

You also want to make sure you are centred in the frame. Don’t aim the camera too high or too low, and keep the angle as straight as possible so the camera isn’t aiming up your nose.

Other things you might want to invest in is a wireless keyboard and mouse, some wireless headphones, a nice microphone, and, maybe most importantly, a good quality office chair.

You are probably going to be doing a lot more sitting at home and anything to avoid a sore back can help keep you more productive.

And don’t forget, you can use all these programs to connect with family and friends as well. Some other options include Facebook Messenger, Google Duo, WhatsApp Messenger and Houseparty.

If you follow these simple steps you’ll be on your way to a successful day at work, at home.