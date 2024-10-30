Tips for a safe Halloween in Ottawa and eastern Ontario

OTTAWA
    Ottawa Police and the Ottawa Safety Council are reminding drivers and trick-or-treaters to be alert and stay safe on the roads Halloween night.

    With thousands of children preparing to head out across Ottawa on Thursday night, drivers are being warned to be on the lookout for children on the streets and put away the distractions.

    “Residential areas will be busy that night, so slow down your speeds,” Jamie Kwong, executive director of the Ottawa Safety Council, told CTV Morning Live.

    “Look out for kids behind cars; kids will be unpredictable that day.”

    Police say drivers should drive slowly through residential neighbourhoods and be ready to stop.  

    “Let’s do bright costumes”

    While some Halloween costumes may be black or other dark colours, police and the Ottawa Safety Council say all costumes should be visible to motorists.

    “The brighter the costume, the more the driver can see your child,” Kwong said.

    “But if the costumes are dark, add on something that adds visibility, like reflective bracelets, lights, even grabbing a bike light and putting it on them.”

    When it comes to costumes, the Ottawa Safety Council recommends wearing face paint instead of a mask, which can reduce a child’s vision.

    Kwong also suggests reviewing the rules of the road before heading out for Halloween.

    “Teach your child the reminders of stopping at curbs, looking left, looking right, looking left again and listening for oncoming traffic,” Kwong said.

    “One of the key things we want kids and motorists to remember is parked cars – it’s not safe to cross in between parked cars. So, teach your child to walk on the sidewalk when they go house-to-house."

    If there isn’t a sidewalk on the road, Kwong says you should walk on the road facing oncoming traffic.

    Halloween tips

    Ottawa police offer the following tips for trick-or-treaters on Halloween:

    • Be Seen: Make sure kids are visible. Give them flashlights, glow sticks, or reflective tape.  
    • Use the Sidewalk: Always walk on sidewalks or paths. Cross streets at crosswalks or intersections, and don’t run between parked cars. 
    • Stay in Groups: Young children should always be with an adult. Older kids should consider going with friends. Make sure they have a charged phone and a plan in case they get separated. 
    • Never go inside a house to get treats. 
    • Always have your treats checked by an adult before eating them. 
    • Keep pets who may be easily spooked away from the door and trick-or-treaters 

