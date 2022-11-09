Time to wear masks 'once again,' Ottawa Public Health urges
Ottawa Public Health is renewing its call for people to wear masks in indoor public settings as the spread of respiratory viruses continues to increase.
"It's once again time to #MaskUp to protect each other," the health unit tweeted on Wednesday.
The renewed recommendation comes as some public health authorities are being urged to reinstate mask mandates due to rising COVID-19 levels and increased cases of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
Ottawa Public Health is not mandating masks, instead continuing to recommend them in public indoor spaces. That falls in line with current provincial guidelines.
"We strongly recommend wearing a well-fitted mask in any indoor and/or crowded public setting," OPH tweeted. "We also fully support any business/organization that chooses to implement a mask wearing policy."
Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday he is encouraging Ontario residents to wear a mask whenever they are in a situation that is less safe, but stopped short of committing to any sort of renewal of mask mandates in the province.On Monday, CHEO's chief of staff pleaded with residents to wear masks and take other measures to protect children.
The hospital is overrun with record numbers of children with respiratory viruses, resulting in cancelled surgeries, long wait times and some children being sent hours away for care.
"I have never seen it like this before and I am really worried," Dr. Lindy Samson told the city's board of health meeting. "This is the time for our community to come together for our kids."
Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches told the board of health that people must ensure they are up to date on their immunizations. Flu shots are now available to the general public.
"With the return of cooler weather, it is important that people continue to use the layers of protection against COVID-19. So for COVID-19 and influenza, that first layer of protection is be up to date on your immunization," she said.
Etches added that other measures to protect against other respiratory viruses include staying home when you’re sick, wearing a mask indoors and in crowded spaces and good hygiene.
The city’s board of health voted Monday night to send a letter to Ontario’s premier, health minister and chief medical officer asking for data and projections on this year’s respiratory illness season and its predicted impact on the health system.
The board also voted to ask that the province “intensify the visibility and reach of a mass health communications campaign” about the benefits of masking and vaccination.
Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, warned last month of a "quite complex and difficult winter" of respiratory illnesses.
Toronto's public health board asked the city's top doctor on Tuesday to "urgently explore" resuming mask mandates, starting with schools.
On Tuesday, the University of Waterloo brought back masking requirements for all indoor academic activities. Ottawa post-secondary institutions continue to strongly recommend masks.
According to a new survey from Nanos Research, most Canadians say they would support or share some support for the return of face mask mandates this fall in indoor public space if deemed necessary by officials.
The poll conducted for CTV News found seven in 10 Canadians said they would support the return of face masks mandates to some extent.
Fifty-two per cent said they would support the return of such mandates, 17 per cent said they would "somewhat support" them, while 22 per cent would be against them. Eight per cent would be "somewhat" opposed to the idea.
- With files from The Canadian Press
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Everything is broken in this country' Pierre Poilievre says, blaming PM Trudeau
Decrying high inflation and the rising cost of food, housing and fuel, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre held a rare media availability on Wednesday to declare: 'it feels like everything is broken in this country right now.'
Lawyer collapses during Emergencies Act inquiry, prompting move to next witness
The public inquiry looking into the federal Liberal government's use of the Emergencies Act took a longer midday break than usual on Wednesday after a medical incident in the hearing room.
Four takeaways from the U.S. midterm elections
Democrats were enjoying a stronger-than-expected showing in the U.S. midterm elections early on Wednesday, but there still remains the possibility that Republicans could end up with control of both the House and the U.S. Senate.
'A very different kind of monarchy is starting to show,' royal expert says
King Charles III has had two months to settle into his new role as sovereign. In that short time, the world is already seeing a shift to what seems to be a less formal and more accessible monarchy, says a royal expert.
Breaking down the significant turmoil that's unfolded in the Oath Keepers trial
The seditious conspiracy trial of five alleged Oath Keepers leaders has become mired in conflict as U.S. prosecutors called defence witnesses to warn them against self-incrimination in the days before they take the stand, defence attorneys accused one another of unethical conduct and one witness was revealed to be an informant.
'Massive surge' of sick kids could force hospitals to triage care: ER doctor
An emergency-room physician is warning that the situation in Ontario's health-care system is spiralling out of control, and urging elected leaders to consider reintroducing mask mandates.
Russians withdrawing from key position in southern Ukraine
Russia's military announced Wednesday that it's withdrawing from Ukraine's southern city of Kherson and nearby areas, in what would be another in a series of humiliating setbacks for Moscow's forces in the 8-month-old war.
Lawsuit claims Apple, Amazon colluded to raise iPhone, iPad prices
Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc were accused in an antitrust lawsuit on Wednesday of conspiring to drive up iPhone and iPad prices by removing nearly all other resellers of new Apple products from Amazon's website.
600-year-old gold coin discovered in Newfoundland could be oldest found in Canada
A gold coin discovered on Newfoundland's south coast may be the oldest known English coin ever found in Canada.
Atlantic
-
Halifax university student dies from suspected case of meningococcal meningitis: Public Health
Health officials in Nova Scotia are investigating a suspected case of meningococcal meningitis after the death of a Halifax university student.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | 'You’re supposed to be guiding them': Mom worried for son after alleged knife incident at Halifax school
The mother of a 15-year-old student who was the victim of an alleged knife incident at Citadel High School in Halifax is speaking out in hopes it will prompt stronger penalties against other students and make the school safer.
-
Storm Nicole expected to bring rain and wind to Atlantic Canada this weekend
Environment Canada says a tropical storm set to make landfall in Florida late Wednesday -- possibly as a Category 1 hurricane -- is expected to bring a fall storm over the East Coast this weekend.
Toronto
-
Toronto police looking for two suspects in connection to an armed retail robbery with an axe
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) Hold Up Squad is seeking help in identifying two suspects in connection to a recent robbery where an axe was allegedly used.
-
Doug Ford encourages masking, won't say if Ontario is considering mandates
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday that he is encouraging Ontario residents to wear a mask whenever they are in a situation that is less safe, but stopped short of committing to any sort of renewal of mask mandates in the province.
-
Ford says Ontario education worker strike was 'much more dangerous' than suspending certain Charter rights
Premier Doug Ford said he believes the two-day strike held by education workers amid tense contract negotiations was “much more dangerous” than overriding the Charter rights of those workers to keep them off the picket line.
Montreal
-
'Feels a little more daunting': Montreal teacher who survived stabbing by student questions whether teaching days are over
Nearly a year after Montreal high school teacher Maxime Canuel was stabbed by a student, he says he may not return to the classroom. "To turn my back on someone now is a lot harder," said Canuel who, at the time of the attack, was teaching art at John F. Kennedy High School on Saint Michel Boulevard. On Dec. 9, 2021, at 10:10 a.m., police arrested a 16-year-old boy who had fled school grounds after attacking Canuel, stabbing him in the shoulder and chest.
-
Most Quebecers to get $400 or $600 from the government to fight inflation
The Legault government is handing out cheques to Quebecers ahead of the holidays. Finance Minister Eric Girard announced at a news conference Wednesday that as of December, the government will give out between $400 and $600 to people who earn less than $100,000.
-
'Mr. Trudeau thinks he is better than Christian Dube,' says Legault
Quebec Premier François Legault blames Ottawa for a failed federal-provincial health ministers' meeting, which ended Tuesday in Vancouver. At the conference's close, the federal government refused to increase its share of funding for the healthcare system -- a bone of contention among the provinces for at least two decades.
Northern Ontario
-
Incoming winter storm triggers weather alerts in northern Ontario
Environment Canada issued weather alerts Wednesday morning for much of northern Ontario as a developing low-pressure system is expected to bring a mix of cold and wet conditions.
-
Sudbury Wolves formally announce Derek MacKenzie as new head coach
Derek MacKenzie was named the new head coach of the Sudbury Wolves on Wednesday, confirming the speculation that the former NHLer is the 31st head coach in team history.
-
'Massive surge' of sick kids could force hospitals to triage care: ER doctor
An emergency-room physician is warning that the situation in Ontario's health-care system is spiralling out of control, and urging elected leaders to consider reintroducing mask mandates.
London
-
Palmerston driver charged after dog falls out of vehicle
A Palmerston 28-year-old has been charged after police say a dog fell off the back of the side-by-side they were driving.
-
Gateway casinos goes all in at Western Fair District
Casino gaming will remain at the Western Fair District (WFD) for the long term. In a statement, Gateway Casinos and Entertainment explained that it has reached an agreement with the fairgrounds to remain at its current location.
-
Car vs. tree near Fanshawe College
No injuries are reported following a crash in London Tuesday night. Police were called to the single-vehicle crash around 9 p.m. in the area of Flemming Drive near Fanshawe College.
Winnipeg
-
Eduardo Balaquit’s son calls on killer to speak up about father’s whereabouts during sentencing hearing
Edward Balaquit called on the man found guilty of manslaughter in the disappearance and death of 59-year-old Eduardo Balaquit to speak up and bring his father home.
-
Manitoba boy sent 5,000 hockey cards after his collection was stolen
Strangers from across North America have sent a Manitoba boy thousands of hockey cards after his original collection was stolen last month.
-
Majority of Canadians support return of face masks in indoor public spaces if deemed necessary: survey
A majority of Canadians say they would support the return of mandatory face masks this fall for indoor public spaces if government officials deemed it necessary, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
Kitchener
-
University of Waterloo brings back masking requirement
As of Wednesday, masks will be required for all indoor academic activities, including lectures, seminars, labs and tests at the University of Waterloo.
-
'I started when I was 22': 97-year-old volunteer making Christmas pudding for seven decades
It takes hours of pounding, mixing, weighing and wrapping to produce a quality plum pudding.
-
Palmerston driver charged after dog falls out of vehicle
A Palmerston 28-year-old has been charged after police say a dog fell off the back of the side-by-side they were driving.
Calgary
-
New information could help solve vicious 2006 Calgary sex assault
Police say after 16 years of investigation, they've uncovered new clues that could lead them to a suspect in a sexual assault and stabbing in southeast Calgary.
-
Calgary police cleared of wrongdoing in woman's in-custody overdose
Alberta's police watchdog has cleared the Calgary Police Service (CPS) of any wrongdoing in their dealings with a woman who overdosed while in police custody.
-
Calgary non-profit groups urge province to use budget surplus to help most vulnerable
A collective of Calgary emergency shelters and non-profits groups is calling on the province to spend a portion of its projected $13.2 billion surplus helping Alberta's most vulnerable residents and addressing what it calls a "chronic underfunding" for social services.
Saskatoon
-
'We don't know what happened to her,' says family of inmate who died in Pine Grove
The family of an inmate woman who died in a provincial jail this summer say her life could have been saved.
-
Sask. man missing after truck got stuck in the snow
Saskatoon RCMP is searching for a Kenaston man after his vehicle got stranded between Watrous and Kenaston Tuesday.
-
Canadian government announces net-zero plan for concrete industry
The Canadian government is looking to reduce carbon emissions in cement and concrete manufacturing with its Roadmap to Net-Zero Carbon Concrete by 2050.
Edmonton
-
Sister alleges 'gross negligence' behind fatal police shooting of Edmonton bystander
A woman says her brother was sitting by his TV in his basement suite last February when he was killed by a stray police bullet, calling it the result of "gross negligence" from officers responding to a robbery.
-
On-ice wrist injury 'extremely scary,' but Oilers forward Kane says he is 'on the mend'
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane says he is "on the mend" and looking forward to being back on the ice after he appeared to sustain a cut to his wrist during Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay.
-
3 drug dealers arrested, cocaine seized in Fort McMurray: ALERT
A specialized unit of organized crime fighters have announced a bust in the northern Alberta community of Fort McMurray.
Vancouver
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by bus in New Westminster
One person has died after being hit by a bus in New Westminster Tuesday evening, according to police.
-
2 found dead in Chilliwack home; homicide team called in
After two people were found dead in Chilliwack Tuesday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in.
-
Construction begins for major transit hub upgrade in B.C.'s Lower Mainland
A major transit hub in North Vancouver, B.C., is getting a $32.5-million makeover.
Regina
-
Man charged with impaired driving after semi-truck collides with several parked vehicles
The driver of a semi-truck is facing an impaired driving charge after a collision involving seven other vehicles on Park Street Tuesday, Regina police said.
-
Regina police submit budget proposals to city council
The Regina Board of Police Commissioners has submitted its 2023 and 2024 budget proposals to be reviewed by city council.
-
Here's what's happening for Remembrance Day in Regina
Friday, Nov. 11 is quickly approaching as Remembrance Day commemorations are set to run across the Queen City.