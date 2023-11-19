Time to start building the CTV and MOVE 100 Toy Mountain

It's time to start building the Salvation Army's Toy Mountain, with the need for new toys expected to be very high in Ottawa this holiday season.

CTV Ottawa and MOVE 100 will kick off the Toy Mountain campaign on Monday, with the goal of collecting new toys and financial donations to support the Salvation Army's campaign to leave no child without a gift on Christmas morning.

The Toy Mountain campaign supported 27,000 children in Ottawa last Christmas, and the Salvation Army expects the need to rise this year.

"A lot of us are dealing with the cost of living rising; inflation being a regular conversation around dinner tables, at work, we see it on the news every day and families are struggling, families are really impacted by that," Glenn van Gulik, Salvation Army divisional secretary for public relations, told CTV News at Six.

"So, now more than ever, campaigns like CTV's Toy Mountain…. supporting families is so critically important. An opportunity to give, supporting your neighbours...is so critically important and a wonderful way to celebrate the season of giving."

The Salvation Army's Toy Mountain campaign collects and distributes toys for children in Ottawa under the age of 12.

Van Gulik offers a suggestion for which age groups to shop for.

"Ten to 12-year-olds are usually an age bracket that we struggle with and newborns to three-year-olds is also an age bracket we're looking for," van Gulik says.

"We have a lot of toys for those 4 to 9, 4 to 10, so if people can think about those outsider ages that would be a great opportunity for them to contribute."

The Help Santa Toy Parade in downtown Ottawa on Saturday collected new toys and financial donations to support Toy Mountain. The Ottawa Professional Firefighters Association said donations were down ahead of the parade.

"It is tough times. We're down; we're actually about half the amount of toys usually that we have in fire stations right now. It's understandable," Cameron Taylor, chair of the Help Santa Toy Parade, said.

"It's going to be a year where more people need more help, so the people who are able to help we really hope that you can find it in you to contribute a bit."

Visit toymountain.ca to find a location in Ottawa to drop off a new toy or make a financial donation to support the CTV and MOVE 100 Toy Mountain campaign.

Donations can also be dropped off at Ottawa Fire Service stations during the holiday season.