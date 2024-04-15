Tim Hortons to test plastic-free hot drink lids at select Ottawa locations

Tim Hortons restaurants in Ottawa and Gatineau will begin testing plastic free, fibre hot beverage lids, the company announced on Monday.

The coffee giant says the project will last for up to six weeks as part of a broader effort to reduce single-use plastics. The company says it's part of a move toward a "guest-friendly" alternative to plastic lids that are easier to compost or recycle while accounting for a better drinking experience.

"We're excited to ask Ottawans to help us test this new, plastic-free and recyclable lid for Tim Hortons hot beverage cups. We're known for serving Canada's favourite coffee, so it's important that we develop a best-in-class solution for our guests," said Paul Yang, the senior director of procurement, sustainability and packaging for Tim Hortons, in a statement.

"We've worked hard on developing a fibre lid that feels like our current lids but is plastic-free. These fibre lids are part of our five-year journey to develop more innovative solutions for all our packaging and we're excited to have our guests in Ottawa join us in this test."

The company says the test is using an "improved" version of a similar fibre lid that was trialed in select Tim Hortons restaurants across Vancouver in early 2023. The move helped reduce the use of more than 3.3 million plastic lids, the coffee chain said.

A similar test was conducted in Prince Edward Island earlier this year and stirred up controversy, after customers complained they could taste the plastic lids, with some saying they "tasted a little bit like cardboard."

Tim Hortons said in February that they would take the feedback and refine the design.

It's not the first time the chain has changed its lids - The chain got rid of its traditional brown lids that had been a staple of its drinks for over 20 years in 2019.

The company has also introduced wooden and fibre cutlery in its stores as part of a wider plan to help reduce the use of single-use plastics.

The new lids are expected to be seen at the following Ottawa locations starting this week:

50 Rideau Street Ottawa

161 Laurier Ave Ottawa

187 Bank Street Ottawa

800 King Edward Ottawa

330 Queen St Ottawa

263 Bank Street Ottawa

275 Slater St Ottawa

200, Promenade Du Portage Gatineau

99-99 Rideau Street Ottawa

100 Metcalfe Street Ottawa

200 Sparks Street Ottawa

90 Elgin Street Ottawa

525 Somerset Street West Ottawa

171 Slater Street Ottawa

423 Cumberland St Ottawa

145 Jean-Jacques-Lussier Private Ottawa

1000 Airport Parkway Private Ottawa

Ottawa International Airport Ottawa

800 King Edward Ave Ottawa

With files from CTV News Atlantic