OTTAWA -- Tim Hortons confirms its location at the Ottawa Trainyards shopping plaza has been temporarily closed due a positive case of COVID-19.

In an email to CTV News, a Tim Hortons spokesperson said the shop, which is a combination Tim Hortons and Wendy's, was closed for sanitation Saturday. There was no specific timeline for when it would reopen.

"We were informed that a team member who works at this restaurant tested positive for COVID-19," the statement said. "Following public health guidelines, team members who worked closely with this person are self-isolating for 14 days.

"The restaurant will remain closed until it can be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized and a separate crew of team members can be brought in to work."

Tim Hortons says employees who test positive or who are self-isolating are supported through the company's COVID-19 compensation fund to make up for lost wages.

According to Ottawa Public Health, there have been 1,935 total cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 242 deaths, as of Friday.

A phone call to the location was not answered Sunday morning.