OTTAWA -- Ottawa by-law says officers will soon start issuing parking tickets again to people who exceed posted time limits on city streets.

Starting June 26, drivers will get a warning if they're caught exceeding posted time limits. Tickets will start going out July 6.

In a PSA, the City said that until further notice, parking control officers will not enforce overtime parking on streets without signs.

On-street time limit restrictions were waived during the COVID-19 pandemic but the City says, with more businesses reopening, enforcing limits will need to resume to ensure traffic flow.

All other parking restrictions remain in effect, including no-stopping zones, no-parking zones, fire routes, accessible parking spaces and rules around sidewalks, driveways and fire hydrants. Parking restrictions continue to be enforced in areas with Pay and Display machines.