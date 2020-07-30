OTTAWA -- Ottawa could see more thunderstorms Wednesday- as unsettled weather continues in the capital.

The early morning sun could disappear later today- with clouds moving in and a 60-percent of showers later this morning and this afternoon with a risk of a thunderstorm.

The high is expected to reach 27 degrees, but feels like 30 with the humidex. More showers overnight.

The sun returns Friday with a high of 28.