Thunderstorms to bring 30 to 40 mm of rain to Ottawa on Monday

It will be a rainy start to the week with thunderstorms on Monday.

Environment Canada's forecast for Monday calls for cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of showers late this morning. There's also a risk of thunderstorms early this morning.

Showers with thunderstorms will begin early this afternoon with a storm bringing between 30 to 40 mm of rain. The high will be 23 C with the humidex at 28.

Thunderstorms are expected to end by this evening and will remain cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers.

Tuesday calls for more rain and thunderstorms. Between five to 10 mm of rain is expected.

Conditions are expected to improve later this week, with clouds expected on Wednesday and a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday. Temperatures will hold steady around 20 C.

The weekend forecast calls for sunny skies.