Thunderstorms could drench Ottawa Monday afternoon

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Ottawa, with Environment Canada warning of nickel-sized hail.

"At 2:59 p.m. EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing up to nickel size hail," the weather agency said in the warning. "This severe thunderstorm is located near Kinburn, moving northeast at 40 km/h."

A severe thunderstorm watch is also in effect, with Environment Canada saying conditions are favourable for the development of storms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, nickel-sized hail and between 30 and 50 mm of rain this afternoon and this evening.

"Thunderstorms may briefly become severe as they move across the region," the severe thunderstorm watch says.

Ottawa forecast

A mix of sun and cloud with 70 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms Monday. High 28 C. Humidex 33

Overnight it will be cloudy with a chance of showers this evening and a risk of a thunderstorm. The low will be 17 C.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for clouds and a chance of showers – the high will be 25 C, but with humidex feeling like 31.

Wednesday expected to be sunny with a high of 30 C.