    • Line of thunderstorms could bring up to 100 mm of rain to Ottawa: Environment Canada

    People run to get in a car as heavy rain pours down in Ottawa, on Thursday, June 6, 2024. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS) People run to get in a car as heavy rain pours down in Ottawa, on Thursday, June 6, 2024. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
    A line of severe thunderstorms moving across eastern Ontario could bring significant amounts of rain to the capital Monday afternoon and evening.

    Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Ottawa Monday afternoon saying the city could see a storm that could bring heavy wind gusts, rain, and hail.

    "Thunderstorms are slowly tracking east over central and eastern Ontario. The primary threat is heavy rain approaching 100 millimetres within nearly stationary lines of thunderstorms. Wind gusts of 100 km/h and toonie sized hail is also possible," the weather alert said.

    Radar images show a line of severe storms west of Ottawa moving slowly in a northeasterly direction. Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect in parts of the Ottawa Valley, including the Barry's Bay and Killaloe area and the Renfrew, Arnprior and Calabogie area.

    A heat warning issued by Environment Canada on Saturday afternoon remains in effect, with humid air bringing daytime temperatures to 30 C. A humidex value of 40 was recorded at the Ottawa Airport at 3 p.m.

    The forecast calls for heavy showers beginning early this evening and ending near midnight, followed by a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight.. The low will be 21 C, bringing little relief from the heat overnight.

    Environment Canada says cooler temperatures are expected to arrive on Tuesday, with heat coming down to the mid-20's this week.

    The forecaster is warning of the effects of heat on the body, particularly for the elderly and young children.

    "Drink plenty of water regularly, even before you feel thirsty to decrease your risk of dehydration. Thirst is not a good indicator of dehydration," Environment Canada says.

    "Limit direct sun exposure. Shade yourself by wearing a wide-brimmed, breathable hat and/or an umbrella."

    There is also a severe thunderstorm watch in effect for parts of the Outaouais region, including the Low, Wakefield and Maniwaki areas.

    LOOKING TO COOL OFF?

    Britannia, Mooney's Bay and Petrie River and Petrie East Bay beaches are open for supervised swimming from noon to 7 p.m.

    All beaches run by the National Capital Commission (NCC) are open with "good" or "excellent" bacteriological water quality. 

    The City of Gatineau has extended the hours of some of its public pools to 8:50 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday due to the high temperatures, including:

    • Parc Desjardins
    • Parc Eugène-Sauvageau 
    • Parc Fontaine 
    • Parc Laurent-Groulx
    • Parc La Vérendrye 
    • Parc Jack-Eyamie 

    Opening hours for Parc Moussette, Parc du Lac-Beauchamp and Parc des Cèdres will be extended to 8 p.m.

