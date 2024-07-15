Thunderstorms bring heavy downpours to Ottawa and region

A line of severe thunderstorms moving across eastern Ontario brought heavy downpours to the capital Monday afternoon and evening.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Ottawa Monday afternoon saying the city could see a storm that could bring heavy wind gusts, rain, and hail.

"Thunderstorms are slowly tracking east over central and eastern Ontario. The primary threat is heavy rain approaching 100 millimetres within nearly stationary lines of thunderstorms. Wind gusts of 100 km/h and toonie sized hail is also possible," the weather alert said.

A heat warning issued by Environment Canada on Saturday afternoon ended just before 7 p.m. The temperature at the Ottawa Airport reached a high of 30.2 C at 3 p.m., with a humidex value of 40. The ensuing thunderstorm caused the temperature to drop by about eight degrees in the span of a couple of hours.

The severe thunderstorm warning ended just after 7:30 p.m., but a severe thunderstorm watch remained in effect until just after 8:30 p.m.

Environment Canada says cooler temperatures are expected to arrive on Tuesday, with heat coming down to the mid-20's this week.

Storm brings brief power outages

Hydro Ottawa reported more than 1,200 customers without power in the Glebe Monday afternoon as the storm moved over the region.

Automated emails from Hydro Ottawa at 5:45 p.m. reported 631 customers without power in the Pretoria, Patterson, Strathcona, and Bank area. Another 635 customers are without power in the First, Third, Glebe, O'Connor and Bank area.

Hydro Ottawa emails said at 6:13 p.m. that power had been restored.

