OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Three youths facing charges after pedestrian struck by pellet-style gun in Pembroke, Ont.

    A photo of an OPP logo. (File image) A photo of an OPP logo. (File image)
    Share

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says three teens will be facing weapon-related charges after a pedestrian was shot by a pellet-style gun fired from a vehicle in Pembroke, Ont. Wednesday evening.

    Police say they received a call at 9:20 p.m. reporting a pedestrian was injured after being struck by a projectile on Pembroke Street West.

    When police arrived on the scene, they found the pedestrian was seriously injured by an “airsoft or pellet-style gun.”

    Shortly after, the OPP conducted a traffic stop on Upper Valley Drive in the city of Pembroke and stopped the vehicle involved in the incident.

    When the car was stopped, police found and seized an imitation pistol capable of firing gel beads.

    Two 16-year-olds and a 13-year-old youth will be facing “weapons-related charges diverted and face extrajudicial measures in accordance with the YCJA.”

    Police say all three teens were turned over to their parents.

    Their names cannot be released under the provisions of the YCJA, the OPP adds.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News