

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Fire says three women, two of them seniors, will be displaced after a fire in the Carlingwood area Wednesday evening.

Firefighters say heavy black smoke was spotted coming from the second floor of a home at 737 Manitou Drive. The fire was out by 7:50 p.m.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no one was reported hurt.

Investigators are on scene working to determine a cause.