Three teens injured in North Stormont crash
Three teens were injured in a rollover crash on Friday morning in North Stormont Township.
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, November 30, 2018 10:55AM EST
Three teenagers were seriously injured in a rollover in North Stormont Township early Friday morning.
OPP say a vehicle was heading southbound just before 12:50 a.m. when it left the roadway and rolled over into the ditch.
Three males aged 17, 18 and 19 were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
County Road 12 remained closed at County Road 9 Friday morning for the police investigation.