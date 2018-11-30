

Three teenagers were seriously injured in a rollover in North Stormont Township early Friday morning.

OPP say a vehicle was heading southbound just before 12:50 a.m. when it left the roadway and rolled over into the ditch.

Three males aged 17, 18 and 19 were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

County Road 12 remained closed at County Road 9 Friday morning for the police investigation.