Three teenagers arrested in connection with string of fires in Gatineau, Que.

Gatineau police say three teenagers have been arrested in connection with a spate of fires in the Aylmer sector.

Police investigated six fires in garbage and recycling bins and one shed fire between April 9 and 11 on Parker, Dalhousie, Thomas, Bancroft, Lord-Aylmer and du Couvent streets. Police believed they were intentionally set.

Three teenagers between the ages of 15 and 16 were arrested in late April, Gatineau police said Wednesday. The teens cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Gatineau police said the number and nature of the charges could vary from one teenager to another depending on the involvement of each in the various files. Police are recommending arson-related charges.

No one was hurt in any of the fires.