Police seek three suspects for Orléans theft
CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, November 12, 2019 1:04PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 12, 2019 1:05PM EST
Ottawa Police released a series of photos of three men wanted for a break-in in Orléans.
The daytime theft happened around Noon on November 4th, at a home in the area of Orléans Boulevard and Innes Road.
The men stole several items and fled the area.
All three suspects are described as 18 to 20 years old, all were wearing black hooded jackets