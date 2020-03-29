OTTAWA -- Three residents of a long-term care home in Almonte have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Almonte Country Haven says it was informed Saturday evening that three residents have tested positive.

In a statement, the Almonte Country Haven says an unknown respiratory outbreak at the home is now deemed a COVID-19 outbreak.

“Our number one priority is the safety and care of our residents as well as the containment and prevention of further spread of the virus.”

All 82 residents of the home on Country Street in Almonte are now in isolation in their rooms. Staff will deliver full meal service to all residents.

The Almonte Country Heaven says “we are taking every measure possible through resident isolation and proper use of full personal protective equipment by all of our staff.