OTTAWA -- Three residents living in the Kingston-area have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health Unit announced the three cases involve two females, 44 and 62 years old, and a 48-year-old man.

The health unit says the three have a recent travel history to Spain, Barbados and the United Kingdom.

Two of the individuals were assessed at the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Hotel Dieu Hospital in Kingston. Health officials will only say the third person was assessed at a local hospital.

All three individuals are recovering at home and have been put in self-isolation. No other details about the patients were released.

The Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health Unit is now investigating the three cases and following up with close contacts.

In a statement, Dr. Kieran Moore says the risk of COVID-19 to residents in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health area is low.