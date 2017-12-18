Three people sent to hospital after disturbance
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Monday, December 18, 2017 2:53AM EST
An overnight disturbance in Centretown sent three people to hospital.
Ottawa Police were called to a home on McLeod Street, near Kent Street, just before 1:30 a.m.
The three people were treated for minor injuries, including one with a cut to the hand.
There have been arrests in the case.
Police say they are treating the case as a neighbour dispute, and are trying to piece together what happened.