

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





An overnight disturbance in Centretown sent three people to hospital.

Ottawa Police were called to a home on McLeod Street, near Kent Street, just before 1:30 a.m.

The three people were treated for minor injuries, including one with a cut to the hand.

There have been arrests in the case.

Police say they are treating the case as a neighbour dispute, and are trying to piece together what happened.