OTTAWA -- Three people were transported to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Ottawa's east end.

Emergency crews responded to a collision and vehicle rollover on the Aviation Parkway at La Cite Private just before 8 p.m. Saturday, near Ogilvie Road.

CTV News Ottawa cameras showed a civilian vehicle on its roof, and a police cruiser up on the curb.

Ottawa firefighters extricated one person from one of the vehicles and transferred them into the care of paramedics.

Ottawa paramedics say a man and a woman were transported to the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus in serious condition.

A man was transported to the Montfort Hospital with minor injuries.