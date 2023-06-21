Three people facing charges after nearly $90,000 in funds misused from High Land Water Metis Council, OPP says

Three people are facing charges following an investigation into the alleged misuse of funds from the Metis Nation of Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police say police launched an investigation in July 2022 following a complaint about the alleged misuse of funds by the High Land Water Metis Council in Northbrook, Ont. Northbrook is located approximately 90 kilometres from Kingston.

Police say the investigation found nearly $90,000 had been fraudulently used.

Two residents of Addington Highlands Township and a resident of Napanee are facing charges of fraud over $5,000 and theft over $5,000.