OTTAWA -- Three people are facing mischief charges in connection to the post Panda Game street party in Ottawa's Sandy Hill neighbourhood last weekend.

Ottawa police have also issued 18 new images of people they want to speak to as part of the investigation into the destructive street party near the University of Ottawa campus.

More than 2,000 people packed Russell Avenue late Saturday night to celebrate the Gee-Gees victory over Carleton University in the Panda Game. Seven people were injured, including at least one person who was assaulted, and revellers flipped a vehicle upside down.

On Monday, police issued images of 10 individuals they wanted to speak to in connection to the incidents. Investigators have identified all 10 people shown in the photos.

On Thursday, police announced two Ottawa men and a 22-year-old man from Haliburton, Ont. have been charged with one count each of Mischief over $5,000 and participate in unlawful assembly, per the Criminal Code of Canada.

Police say investigators have released another 18 images and are asking for the public's assistance in identifying more individuals.

"The investigation continues and investigators are reviewing images and videos submitted to the OPS or gathered by officers from surveillance video or social media," said police.

Police have created a dedicated website, ottawapolice.ca/pandagame, for people to review the photos and submit their own.