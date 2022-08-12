Three people arrested following thefts of luxury cars in Gatineau, Que.

Three people are facing charges in connection to the thefts of luxury vehicles from a car dealership in Gatineau, Que.

Officers spotted three new vehicles driving along Maloney Boulevard at approximately 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, noticing that none of the vehicles were registered.

Gatineau police say when officers gave chase, the drivers fled towards Highway 50.

One of the vehicle veered off the road along Highway 50, and the suspect managed to flee the scene on foot. A second vehicle was found in a ditch on Lorrain Boulevard.

Police say officers used "nail mats" to stop the third stolen vehicle, and the driver was arrested on the scene.

During the operation, officers arrested two other individuals in another vehicle in connection to the thefts, but police say that vehicle was not stolen.

Three men – aged 17, 18 and 24 – were met by investigators and released on a promise to appear in court at a later date. Charges of vehicle theft, possession of burglary and flight tools and conspiracy will be submitted to the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions, police said.