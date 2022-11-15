Three people arrested following lockdown at Gatineau high school

Gatineau police say three people have been arrested following an incident that led to the lockdown of a local high school.

Police tweeted just before 2:30 p.m. that Polyvalente Le Carrefour on chemin de la Savane in the Promenades area was locked down and no one but police officers could enter or leave. The lockdown was a "preventive measure" because of reports of a suspicious person.

A parent tells CTV News students thought the announcement was a drill, but they ended up being locked in their classrooms for about three hours, with no information about what was going on until the lockdown was lifted.

Just after 3:45 p.m., police said three suspects were arrested near the Centre Slush Puppie, about 2.5 km away from the school, after a foot chase.

No one has been reported hurt. Two officers will be at the school Wednesday to discuss the situation with students and staff.

In a news release, Gatineau police said they received a call at around 1:30 p.m. about a person who was possibly armed and who had allegedly threatened a student. Police claimed rumours that an armed person was inside the school were circulating on social media, prompting a message from authorities that the rumour was not true.

"There are no armed suspects in the Le Carrefour high school. Everything is going well. It is important not to peddle rumors and to rely on official sources. Students and staff are safe," police tweeted.

The identities of the three suspects are unknown. Gatineau police say charges may be laid.

Opération en cours #Gatineau : Trois suspects ont été arrêtés à la suite de poursuites à pieds dans le secteur du Centre Slush Puppie à Gatineau. La procédure de déconfinement est en cours à la Polyvalente Le Carrefour. La déconfinement sera graduel. Personne n'a été blessé. https://t.co/MuTHgLDuVc — PoliceGatineau (@PoliceGatineau) November 15, 2022

Opération en cours #Gatineau : ❗️Il n'y a aucun suspect armé dans la polyvalente Le Carrefour. Tout se passe bien. Il est important de ne pas colporter de rumeurs et de se fier aux sources officielles. Les élèves et le personnel sont en sécurité. https://t.co/IIk7pFdR97 — PoliceGatineau (@PoliceGatineau) November 15, 2022

Opération en cours #Gatineau : La Polyvalente Le Carrefour est confinée par mesure préventive et seuls les policiers peuvent entrer et sortir. Il n'y a aucun blessé. Nous sommes en enquête. Nous demandons aux parents de ne pas se déplacer sur les lieux pour le moment. https://t.co/js7Ycmb6vY — PoliceGatineau (@PoliceGatineau) November 15, 2022