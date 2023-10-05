Three people arrested during small protest outside Parliament Hill

Ottawa police arrested three people for obstruction and Bylaw Services officers issued four tickets during a protest outside of Parliament Hill.

Dozens of people gathered on Wellington Street late Wednesday afternoon for a protest.

"Late this afternoon, Ottawa police were on scene in the area of Parliament Hill to ensure public safety was maintained during a demonstration," police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"Some protestors were using large speakers and loud hailers in contravention of Bylaws. After various interactions with police, three people were arrested for obstruction and later released on conditions.

"While it is the duty of police to support legal demonstrations, we will not tolerate behaviours that endanger public safety or violations of the Criminal Code, Bylaws or Liquor Licence and Control Act."

Ottawa Bylaw Services officers issued three tickets for noise violations and one ticket for "encumbering the roadway" during the protest.

Police issued a notice over the weekend say they were monitoring for the potential of vehicle-based protests in Ottawa, but said they had no "specific information" about the protests.

Some self-described 'Freedom Advocates' were travelling across the country to draw attention to their grievances against the federal government. In a video posted on Facebook, the protesters said it was a peaceful protest.