

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The Ottawa Catholic School Board, Upper Canada District School Board and the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario will cancel classes on Monday if CUPE support staff go on strike.

But the French public and Catholic schools in Ottawa will remain open and classes will proceed as scheduled.

CUPE announced on Wednesday that its 55,000 members will go on strike Monday morning if a new contract is not reached. Contract talks between the union and the Ontario Government will resume Friday afternoon.

Here’s a look at how school boards in Ottawa and across eastern Ontario will handle a possible strike on Monday.

Ottawa Carleton District School Board:

All schools will remain open. OCDSB does not have any CUPE bargaining units.

Ottawa Catholic School Board:

In a statement, the board says “if a strike by CUPE does occur, all Ottawa Catholic Schools will be closed for students.” In addition, all Extended Day Programs and all child care programs for Kindergaren and school age children will be cancelled.

Conseil des écoles catholiques Centre-Est

In a statement, the board says “in the event of an unlimited general strike, CECCE schools remain open.” The board adds a strike by CUPE would not affect the safety or well-being of students and staff.

Conseil des école publiques de I’Est

The board says the head office, schools and educational/daycare centres will remain open on Monday in the event of a strike. In a letter to parents, the board says “we would like to reassure you that a general strike does not affect classroom teaching.” The board does say before and after school activities, lunchtime activities and educational outings will be suspended.

Upper Canada District School Board

The board says if a strike by CUPE members does occur, the UCDSB “will not be able to operate our facilities or provide proper supervision and care to our students. We will need to close all of our schools.” The board adds all before and after school care programs for school-aged children will be cancelled. Licenced, third-party daycares operating in the schools for non-school aged children will remain open.

Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario.

In a statement, the board says “The CDSBEO regrets that if strike action commences, all schools will be closed to students.” The board is encouraging parents and guardians to have alternate childcare plans in place for Monday.

Renfrew County District School Board

All schools will remain open, and the board will proceed with a regular school day. In a letter to parents, the board says in the event of a CUPE strike, secondary athletic events and inter-district games will be cancelled. All Community Use Permits will be cancelled.

Renfrew County Catholic District School Board

All RCCDSB schools will remain open. The board has 12 schools with CUPE caretakers, but the board says school administration “will be working diligently to complete safety and cleanliness procedures.”