OTTAWA -- A byelection could be held in October to fill the vacant Ottawa Council seat in Cumberland ward.

That is one of three options being presented to City Council ahead of Wednesday’s meeting, where a decision will be made on how to fill the seat left vacant in March when Councillor Stephen Blais resigned.

City Staff had recommended Council hold a byelection to fill the vacant seat, but Council deferred a decision at its meeting in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Municipal Act, Council must appoint a replacement or call a byelection within 60 days of the seat being declared vacant.

In a report for Wednesday’s Council meeting, City Clerk Rick O’Connor says the “COVID-19 pandemic makes Council’s decision regarding how and when to fill the Ward 19 vacancy challenging.”

O’Connor says Council has three options to fill the vacant seat:

Deferring the decision on whether to appoint or hold a byelection to elect a new Councillor until more certainty is established on when Ontario and the City of Ottawa could lift the state of emergency Appoint someone to fill the vacancy by vote at Council Pass a bylaw to conduct a byelection in the fall. The proposal would see a byelection held on October 5.

O’Connor tells Council that given the wording of the Provincial Orders for the state of emergency, “staff is of the opinion that Council has the authority to defer the decision with respect to how they fill the Ward 19 vacancy for the duration of the state of emergency.”

The report states Ottawa’s Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brent Moloughney advised the City Clerk that deferring the decision would be the preferable option for Ottawa Public health.

If Council decides to fill the seat through a byelection, O’Connor says the Municipal Election Act does include provisions that would allow the City Clerk to amend the statutory timelines to hold the election due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the proposal to hold a byelection, the nomination period would begin on July 23, with voting day set for October 5.

O’Connor writes while “this option means that residents of Ward 19 will go an additional 90 to 120 days without a Ward Councillor, the City Clerk is of the opinion that this approach strikes a balance between holding a democratic election while adhering to the requirements of the Provincial Emergency Order and the Ottawa Public Health recommended health and safety protocols and guidelines.”

The cost of the byelection to fill the seat in Cumberland ward would be approximately $375,000.

O’Connor notes both Cambridge and Windsor have had to suspend byelections due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Council will debate the report on Wednesday.