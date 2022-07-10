Three novice drivers among stunt drivers charged in weekend blitz

Ottawa police say three drivers still going through graduated licencing were among five people charged with stunt driving after a blitz Friday night in Nepean and Barrhaven.

Police say in addition to the five stunt driving charges, nine speeding charges and six distracted driving charges were laid. Police also handed out four tickets for tow truck infractions and issued 12 other Highway Traffic Act tickets.

Officers focused on the West end of the City for #Noisemaker last night:

5 #stuntdriving

9 Speeding

6 Distracted driving (cell phones)

4 Tow Trucks infractions to do with licencing

— OPS Traffic Unit (@OPSTrafficCM) July 9, 2022

A 17-year-old G2 driver was allegedly going 140 km/h in an 80 km/h zone in the Limebank and Leitrim area.

A 20-year-old G2 driver was charged for allegedly going 125 km/h in a 60 km/h zone in the Woodroffe and West Hunt Club area.

An M2 driver on a motorcycle with a passenger was clocked at 135 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Prince of Wales Drive, police said.

The other stunt driving charges were issued to a driver police say was going 135 km/h in an 80 km/hr zone on Fallowfield and Greenbank and another driver recorded going 126 km/h in a 70km/hr zone in the Crestway and Strandherd area. The latter driver, police claim, failed a roadside sobriety test and is also facing an impaired driving charge.

Stunt driving charges come with an automatic roadside licence suspension of 30 days and a 14-day vehicle impound. Penalties may also be harsher for novice drivers.

Ottawa police warned of deadly consequences for inattention and dangerous driving Sunday, noting that five people have died on Ottawa roads in the last week. There were also five deaths on OPP-monitored roads on Saturday alone.