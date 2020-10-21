OTTAWA -- Three new elementary schools will be in built in Ottawa, including two in Barrhaven, as Ontario continues to make investments in new schools in Ottawa.

Nepean MPP Lisa MacLeod announced on CTV Morning Live Wednesday morning that two new schools will be built in the south-end.

She said one school would be a French-language public elementary school and the other would be a Catholic elementary school.

"In Barrhaven alone, we're getting almost a thousand spaces for elementary students, which is required in a vast, populated area," MacLeod said.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce joined MacLeod for the formal announcement on Zoom Wednesday afternoon.

Lecce said the new $12 million Ecole elementaire publique Barrhaven Sud will have spaces for 475 students and 48 child care spaces.

The new $12 million Barrhaven South Catholic elementary school will also be built with spaces for 507 students and 40 child care spaces.

✅ 4 new schools announced in Barrhaven in 2020!

✅ 1 school expansion

✅ 3 school renovations

✅ $84.5M invested

✅ 2700 new student spaces

✅ 191 new daycare spaces

— Lisa MacLeod (@MacLeodLisa) October 21, 2020

Ottawa's French Catholic school board will recieve funding for a new school in the Avalon neighbourhood of Orleans. There will be space for 412 students.

The Ontario Progressive Conservative Government has announced funding for new elementary and secondary schools for Barrhaven, Orleans, Riverside South and Stittsville this year..

On Wednesday, Ontario announced a new a new public high school set to be built in the community of Riverside South, which does not yet have a public high school.

MacLeod said it was something she had also worked on with school board trustee Mark Fisher and later, her successor in the Carleton half of the old Nepean-Carleton riding, Goldie Ghamari.

"I've been working on this with Mark Fisher, neither of us represent Riverside South anymore, but we do have a new high school there. We've been working on this since 2011," she said. "I know Goldie Ghamari is probably smiling ear-to-ear today because that school is something that we have all been working on for many, many years."

In July, Ontario announced funding for a new OCDSB elementary school in Half Moon Bay and a French public elementary school in Stittsville.