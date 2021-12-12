There are three new cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant of concern in Ottawa, as health officials report community spread of the new variant and a "likely" link to an outbreak at a Stittsville school.

Ottawa Public Health released no other details about the three new Omicron cases in Ottawa on Sunday.

There are now eight cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant of concern in Ottawa, with five of the cases linked to travel.

On Saturday, Ottawa Public Health said that there is "evidence of community transmission" of the Omicron variant in Ottawa. The health unit told CTV News Ottawa that there is transmission of the Omicron variant in a "variety of settings."

"The message to residents is that regardless of where Omicron is, the same public health measures that we have been practising will help reduce transmission: limiting close contact, wearing a mask and physical distancing, staying home when sick, daily screening and getting tested if symptomatic," said OPH.

The Omicron variant of concern is being linked to an outbreak that has closed École élémentaire catholique Saint-Jean-Paul II in Stittsville.

"Testing indicates that it is likely to be the Omicron variant of concern," said Ottawa Public Health in a letter to parents on Saturday.

"As a result, the entire school (staff and students) have been deemed to be a high-risk contact and must isolate immediately, regardless of vaccination status."

Ottawa Public Health declared an outbreak at École élémentaire catholique Saint-Jean-Paul II on Dec. 9. As of Saturday, there are eight confirmed student cases at the school.

The first cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant of concern in Canada were reported in Ottawa on Nov. 28.