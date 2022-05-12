Three new COVID-19 related deaths in Ottawa

Three more Ottawa residents have died due to COVID-19, while there has been an increase in hospitalizations linked to the virus.

The new statistics come as Ottawa's medical officer of health warns that COVID-19 levels are high in the community. Dr. Vera Etches is encouraging everyone to continue to wear masks in indoor spaces, limit close contacts and get up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations.

Ottawa Public Health reported 25 Ottawa residents in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection, up from 22 on Wednesday. There is one patient in the ICU with an active COVID-19 infection.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 53 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 16 patients

Montfort Hospital: 22 patients

CHEO: Three patients

Three new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa on Thursday.

OPH reported 125 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Daily case counts are considered an underrepresentation of the true amount of COVID-19 in the community due to provincial restrictions on who can access a PCR test.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in March 2020, there have been 72,561 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 793 deaths.

Public Health Ontario reported 14 new deaths linked to COVID-19 across Ontario on Thursday. There are 1,451 people in hospital, down from 1,528 hospitalizations on Wednesday.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (May 4 to 10): 59.1 (down from 65.2)

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, excluding long-term care homes (May 9): 10.28 per cent

Known active cases: 959 (+4)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated May 9.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 916,185

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 880,294

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 574,907

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 63 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 15 in hospital, 1 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 34 in hospital, 1 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 10 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 7 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 15 in hospital, 1 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 75 in hospital, 2 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

10 long-term care homes

20 retirement homes

7 hospital units

5 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.