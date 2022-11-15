Three new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa over the weekend

Three more Ottawa residents have died due to COVID-19.

In its twice-weekly COVID-19 update, Ottawa Public Health reported a rise in COVID-19 related hospitalizations, but a decline in the positivity rate.

The seven-day average positivity rate is 12 per cent, the lowest rate since mid-September. The positivity rate was 15.9 per cent last week.

There are 29 Ottawa residents in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection, up from 28 last Friday. There are two people in the ICU.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

The Ottawa Hospital: 71 (down from 83 patients)

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 13

Montfort Hospital: 20 patients (as of Nov. 9)

CHEO: Two

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 90 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 85,895 total cases of COVID-19, including 956 deaths.

Ottawa's COVID-19 wastewater signal shows a decline in the COVID-19 activity level in the community, according to the latest statistics.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Nov. 7-13): 22.22

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 15.9 per cent

Known active cases: 450

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated Nov. 7.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 923,306

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 890,630

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (5+): 606,755

Ottawa residents with 4 doses (12+): 283,320

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 93 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least two doses: 90 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least three doses: 61 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least four doses: 31 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 12 in hospital, 1 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 16 in hospital, 0 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 33 in hospital, 6 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 13 in hospital, 3 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 3 in hospital, 0 in ICU (Updated on Thursdays)

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 81 in hospital, 1 in ICU

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations

9 in hospitals

6 in long-term care homes

19 in retirement homes

3 in group homes

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 outbreak dashboard.