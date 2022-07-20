Three new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa as wastewater signal projected to rise

Three new deaths linked to COVID-19 have been reported in Ottawa as COVID-19 wastewater indicators approaches record highs.

There are 32 Ottawa residents in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection as of Tuesday, up from 27 on Friday. There are three people in the ICU because of an active COVID-19 infection, according to Ottawa Public Health.

Three more people have died from the virus since Friday, according to the health unit.

The rising hospitalizations come as Ottawa's wastewater signal is projected to rise to near the heights it saw earlier this year during the previous Omicron wave.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 62 patients (as of Friday)

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 51 patients (up from 40 on Friday)

Montfort Hospital: 21 patients (up from 10 on Friday)

CHEO: Five patients (unchanged)

Public health reported 783 new COVID-19 cases in the city in the last seven days. OPH has recorded 76,738 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 832 deaths.

There are 15 new COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals and other settings since Friday.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (July 11-17): 75.1 (up from 64)

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 17.2 per cent

Known active cases: 1,032 (+50)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated July 18.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 918,982

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 884,878

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 584,396

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 93 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 64 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 16 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 9 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 8 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 6 in hospital, 1 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 2 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 60 in hospital, 0 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations (as of Friday, July 15):

12 long-term care homes

22 retirement homes

17 hospital units

12 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.