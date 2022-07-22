Three new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa as hospitalizations, outbreaks rise

Three new deaths linked to COVID-19 have been reported in Ottawa this week, as the number of hospitalizations and outbreaks continues to rise.

On Thursday, medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches raised concern about the COVID-19 levels in the community, and urged people to limit in-person contacts and wear masks indoors and outdoors in crowded spaces.

"I would suggest that people check the COVID levels like you check the weather and adapt your behaviour according to your risk level," Etches told CTV News Ottawa on Thursday.

"So younger people, people who are vaccinated, we see the lower likelihood of severe illness. When you are older, you have an immunocompromised state or someone in your family is like that, then you do want to be careful and choose to wear mask indoors, meet outdoors on the patio. We're trying to find the balance with the need for social connections, that is clear."

There are 37 Ottawa residents in hospitals with an active COVID-19 infection on Friday, up from 32 on Tuesday.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 62 patients (as of July 15)

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 42 (down from 51 patients)

Montfort Hospital: 30 patients (up from 21 patients Tuesday)

CHEO: Six patients

Ottawa Public Health reported 507 new laboratory-confirmed cases since Tuesday. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, there have been 77,245 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 835 deaths.

There are 14 new COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals and other settings since Tuesday.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (July 14-20): 81.9 (up from 75.1)

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 17.2 per cent

Known active cases: 1,239 (+207)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated July 18.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 918,982

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 884,878

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 584,396

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 93 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 64 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 17 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 9 in hospital, 3 in ICU (as of Tuesday)

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 8 in hospital, 3 in ICU (as of Tuesday)

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 8 in hospital, 1 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 5 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 65 in hospital, 1 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations (as of Friday, July 22):

13 long-term care homes

23 retirement homes

24 hospital units

13 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.