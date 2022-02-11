Ottawa's public health unit is reporting another three deaths from COVID-19 as hospitalizations from the virus continue to drop.

The three new deaths brings the city's total COVID-19 death toll to 732.

The health unit reported 31 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Friday, the lowest hospitalization figures since late December.

There are four people in Ottawa ICUs, down from five on Thursday.

To count as a hospitalization intervention, the hospitalization must involve treatment for an active COVID-19 infection or have a hospital stay extended because of active COVID-19. This also applies to people who may acquire COVID-19 while in hospital. Local hospitals have reported higher numbers of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Here is a look at the latest number of patients with COVID-19 reported by each Ottawa hospital:

CHEO: Eight patients

Montfort Hospital: 15 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 21 patients

The Ottawa Hospital: 59 patients

OPH reported 186 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, which is believed to be an undercount of the true level of infection in the city due to restrictions on testing.

Provincewide, Ontario reported hospitalizations dropping to 1,829 and ICU admissions to 435.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Feb. 3 to Feb. 9): 116.7 (down from 126.0)

Positivity rate in the Ottawa community (excluding long-term care homes) (Feb. 4 to Feb. 10): 11.7 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.87

Known active cases: 1,452 (-64)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on testing) minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 31 residents of Ottawa hospitals on Friday being treated because of an active COVID-19 infection, down from 35 on Thursday.

There are four people in ICU, down from five.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 1

40-49: 1

50-59: 3 (1 in ICU)

60-69: 5 (1 in ICU)

70-79: 8

80-89: 11 (2 in ICU)

90+: 2

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 911,187 (+388)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 863,175 (+1,629)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (18+): 527,546 (+2,043)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 87 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 20 in hospital, 4 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 9 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 12 in hospital, 6 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 10 in hospital, 7 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 26 in hospital, 4 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 58 in hospital, 8 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

12 long-term care homes

15 retirement homes

18 hospital units

10 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.