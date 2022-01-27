Three more people have died from COVID-19 in Ottawa as hospitalizations from the virus continue to climb.

There are now 111 people admitted to hospital because of COVID-19, according to Ottawa Public Health. The city's all-time high was 125 last April. The number of ICU patients is unchanged at 17.

Ottawa Public Health has recorded 54 COVID-19 deaths this month.

Ontario is reporting 70 new deaths and 599 COVID-19 patients in ICUs, the first time that number has been below 600 since last Friday.

Ottawa Public Health reports only hospitalizations among Ottawa residents with a hospital intervention for active COVID-19.

To count as a hospitalization intervention, the hospitalization must involve treatment for an active COVID-19 infection or have a hospital stay extended because of active COVID-19.

This also applies to people who may acquire COVID-19 while in hospital. Local hospitals have reported higher numbers of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Here is a breakdown of the hospitalizations in Ottawa hospitals as of Thursday:

Ottawa Hospital – 178 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19

Montfort Hospital – 41 patients admitted who have COVID-19

Queensway Carleton Hospital – 57 patients admitted to QCH have tested positive for COVID-19

CHEO – Six patients in hospital with COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health also reported 441 new cases, but that number is an underestimate due to limited PCR testing criteria.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Jan. 19 to 25): 228.0 (up from 221.9)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Jan. 19 to 25): 20.2 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.90

Known active cases: 3,001 (-61)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on testing) minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 111 people in Ottawa hospitals on Thursday with an active COVID-19 infection, up from 104 on Wednesday.

There are 17 people in the ICU, unchanged from Wednesday.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 1

10-19: 1

20-29: 0

30-39: 2

40-49: 4 (1 in ICU)

50-59: 11 (3 in ICU)

60-69: 20 (5 in ICU)

70-79: 33 (7 in ICU)

80-89: 31 (1 in ICU)

90+: 8

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 906,760 (+848)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 843,840 (+2,606)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 501,118 (+4,956)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 91 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 85 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 35 in hospital, 9 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 15 in hospital, 4 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 16 in hospital, 6 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 20 in hospital, 6 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 22 in hospital, 0 in ICU (Last updated on Friday)

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 78 in hospital, 8 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

23 long-term care homes

41 retirement homes

38 hospital units

44 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH paused reporting on community outbreaks in workplaces, etc. as of Jan. 2.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.