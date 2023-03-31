Three new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa

Ottawa Public Health is urging people to take steps to reduce their risk of contracting COVID-19, influenza and RSV, as respiratory viruses continue to circulate in the community.

The health unit reports COVID-19 levels remain "very high", according to wastewater surveillance, while influenza and RSV levels are low and similar to last week.

Three more Ottawa residents have died due to COVID-19 this week. The twice-weekly COVID-19 update shows 66 new cases of novel coronavirus in Ottawa since Tuesday.

There are 18 Ottawa residents in hospital with an active case of COVID-19, including one person in the ICU.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

The Ottawa Hospital: 37 patients (as of March 31)

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 8 patients (As of March 29)

Montfort Hospital: 4 patients (As of March 27)

CHEO: 4 patients (As of March 31)

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 90,962 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 1,037 deaths.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (March 23 – 29): 14.6

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 9.7 per cent

Known active cases: 303

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated March 27

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 925,518

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 891,782

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (5+): 616,614

Ottawa residents with 4 doses (12+): 340,778

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 89 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least two doses: 85 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least three doses: 59 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least four doses: 35 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 13 in hospital, 4 in ICU (as of March 28)

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 12 in hospital, 3 in ICU (As of March 28)

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 9 in hospital, 1 in ICU (As of March 28)

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 5 in hospital, 2 in ICU (As of March 27)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 3 in hospital, o in ICU (As of March 30)

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations

1 in a hospital

3 in long-term care homes

7 in retirement homes

4 in group homes

INFLUENZA OUTBREAKS

No current influenza outbreaks

OTHER ONGOING RESPIRATORY OUTBREAKS

2 in long-term care homes

3 in retirement homes

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's outbreak dashboard.