Three new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa

Three more Ottawa residents have died due to COVID-19.

In its update on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa on Friday, Ottawa Public Health reported three new deaths linked to COVID-19 since Tuesday, along with 287 new laboratory-confirmed cases.

"Our monitoring indicators show that the levels of COVID-19 in our community are still high," the health unit said on Twitter. The health unit is encouraging people to wear a mask in indoor and/or crowded public places.

Twenty-five residents are in hospital on Friday with an active COVID-19 infection, up from 17 on Tuesday. There are currently no patients in the ICU with an active case of COVID-19.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

The Ottawa Hospital: 100 patients (up from 91 patients on Oct. 11)

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 19 patients (down from 22 patients on Oct. 11)

Montfort Hospital: 12 patients on Oct. 13 (down from 19 patients on Oct. 11)

CHEO: Three patients (up from 1 patient on Oct. 11)

Since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Ottawa in March 2020, OPH has reported 83,720 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 905 deaths.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Oct. 6-10): 56.8

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 19.1 per cent

Known active cases: 891 (+6)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated Oct. 11

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 922,425

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 890,224

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (5+): 601,571

Ottawa residents with 4 doses (12+): 234,276

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 93 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least two doses: 90 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least three doses: 61 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least four doses: 26 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 14 in hospital, 1 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 43 in hospital, 3 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 26 in hospital, 4 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 9 in hospital, 2 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 10 in hospital, 0 in ICU (Updated on Thursdays)

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 87 in hospital, 1 in ICU

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations

14 in hospitals

11 in long-term care homes

27 in retirement homes

3 in shelters

5 in supported independent living homes

5 in group homes

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 outbreak dashboard.